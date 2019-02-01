

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Construction spending in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said construction spending climbed by 0.8 percent to an annual rate of $1.300 trillion in November after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised $1.290 trillion in October.



Economists had expected construction spending to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



