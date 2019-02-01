

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an increase in inventories of durable goods partly offset by a drop in inventories of non-durable goods, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose by less than expected in the month of November.



The report said wholesale inventories edged up by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in October.



Economists had expected inventories to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.8 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.



