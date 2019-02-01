sprite-preloader
Invesco Markets III Plc - Circ re Delisting of Fund

London, February 1

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 1stFebruary 2019

Invesco Markets III plc

(the "Company")

Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE00BYYXBD20)

(the "Fund")

Re: Delisting of the Fund

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that they have applied to the London Stock Exchange to delist the Fund.

Application has been made for the Fund to be removed from the Official List and from trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange has agreed that the Funds will be delisted with effect from 4 February 2019.

Enquiries to:

Invesco+44 20 85384900

