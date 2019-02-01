Applications Now Being Accepted for 2019 Learfield IMG College Minority Academy

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / Learfield IMG College today announced that individuals interested in attending the 6th annual Learfield IMG College Minority Academy, June 24-28, 2019, in Dallas, can apply online at learfield.com/moaa.

Held in partnership with the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA), the five-day sports business and sales-focused event is dedicated to best practices, professional development, sales training and on-site practicum at select Division I collegiate institutions across the country.

To be considered for the 2019 Academy, individuals must complete and submit the online application no later than Friday, March 1. The selection committee, comprised of members from both host organizations, will review all materials and choose 12 candidates based on their desire to work in sales and/or sports business, and the impact of their respective personal and professional successes. Recipients will be notified by April 1.

Complete details are outlined on the online application, as well as the following criteria required for candidate selection:

Must have at least one year of full-time work experience (current students, full-time graduate school students and interns will not be considered)

Meet the federal guidelines for definition as a minority

At a minimum, a bachelor's degree is required

Complete and submit the online application, including the additional documents to be uploaded

The 2019 Learfield IMG College Minority Academy plays host to a stellar line up of guest speakers representing intercollegiate athletics, including:

Auburn University's Director of Athletics Allen Greene

College Football Playoff's Chief Operating Officer Andrea Williams and Senior Director of Operations and Logistics Laila Brock

and Senior Director of Operations and Logistics University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel

UC Riverside's Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tamica Smith Jones

Yale University's Thomas A. Beckett Director of Athletics Vicky Chun

'It's our privilege to give back to an industry that's made a tremendous impact on our own company for more than four decades,' said Greg Brown, president and CEO of Learfield IMG College. 'The individuals who apply, and those ultimately chosen to attend the Academy, are all incredibly smart with bright futures. We're honored to host this annual event and are grateful to see so many Learfield IMG College Minority Academy graduates excelling in the college sports business.'

'This Academy has become an industry staple and a 'must-attend' event for women and men looking to gain additional business acumen and relevant career insight,' said MOAA Executive Director Stan Johnson. 'Our candidate selection process has become increasingly more difficult as the level of talent in the industry continues to rise. This year's candidates will enjoy quality instruction and remarkable speakers already confirmed, with more to come.'

For specific questions regarding the Learfield IMG College Minority Academy, contact Amber Armstrong (aarmstrong@learfield.com) or Julie Work (jwork@nacda.com).

About Learfield IMG College

Learfield IMG College unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. As a fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. The company has long advocated for intercollegiate athletics, and since 2008, has served as title sponsor of the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup.

About the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association: Administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association promotes equitable employment opportunities for minorities in the athletics industry through the exchange of ideas, the creation of networking opportunities and the avocation of an increase in employment for minorities in athletics administration positions at all levels of the sports industry. MOAA also promotes cultivating a sports environment that supports the values necessary to accept aspiring professionals from all walks of life.

SOURCE: Learfield IMG College Minority Academy

