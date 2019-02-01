After being "temporarily suspended" in early December, Mexico's fourth long-term auction has now been cancelled for good. The Mexican government said the cancellation of the procurement exercise was made in compliance with the current legal framework, and with technical, economic and energy planning considerations.The Mexican National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) announced it has cancelled the fourth long-term energy auction at the request of Mexico's Department on Energy (SENER). The auction had been temporarily suspended in early December, the government said at the time, while its targets ...

