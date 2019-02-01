A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics engagement for a leading Belgian telecommunication services provider.During the course of this engagement, the big data analytics experts at Quantzig helped the telecom giant re-engineer their fraud detection process by developing custom user interfaces that focused on reducing fraud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005376/en/

Big Data Analytics Study for a Telecom Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to the huge volumes of data generated from a number of sources including- social platforms, connected consumer devices, and call data records it has been estimated that the data generated by telcos will grow by 5x in the next few years. Considering the surge in data volumes that are generated, telcos should expect to encounter a plethora of challenges associated with data management. However, to transform these challenges into new market opportunities, telecom industry players will have to leverage big data analytics and develop strategies to harness and integrate new sources of data in real-time.

The Business Problem:The client is a European telecommunication industry player, catering to the needs of clients across all business sectors through their customized internet and network-based ICT service offerings. Their failed efforts to defraud customer groups posed several data management roadblocks. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its big data analytics expertise to validate data and prevent fraud.

Our big data analytics expertise will help you understand the trends and big data technologies behind the data-driven telecommunications revolution. Get in touch with our experts to know more about our customized big data analytics solutions.

"The unexpected surge in data volumes, though a game changer, will soon become a major roadblock for telecom industry players, only if not utilized to its maximum potential," says a big data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered:Leveraging big data analytics to identify and minimize the impact of fraud was a major focus area in this case study. To help the client tackle their big data challenges, we adopted a comprehensive three-step approach, the initial phase of which revolved around data modeling to gain real-time insights on potential risk factors. Quantzig's big data analytics solutions not only helped them manage risks but also enhanced the overall value of their business in regards to revenues, service optimization, and customer satisfaction.

With Quantzig's customized big data analytics solutions, you can go beyond understanding what happened and why to unravel insights about the future of telecom. Request a free proposal to know how the effective usage of big data analytics can turn you into a market leader.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Enhance the security and privacy of their subscribers

Develop a big data strategy to effectively manage risks from cyber-attacks

Request a free demo to know how you can apply such big data methodologies to address similar business requirements.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing and minimizing the impact of fraud

Creating custom user interfaces that focused on reducing fraud

Wondering how big data analytics solutions can help you discover various opportunities for fraud detection, churn detection, and risk analysis? Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005376/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us