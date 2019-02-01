A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive benchmarking study for a food and beverage industry. The study highlights how the client was able to benchmark their competitors, assess opportunities in the target markets, and successfully uncover innovative strategies for market expansion.

Despite witnessing promising growth in the food and beverage industry, companies face some challenges in the form of changing consumer demands and new competition. Hence, assessing the capabilities of their own business and comparing it to other businesses in the market becomes a necessity for all companies. Companies consistently need to measure their performance with the industry standards set by their competitors or counterparts to sustain their position in the market using competitive benchmarking analysis. Benchmarking helps companies gain an independent perspective about how well they perform compared to other companies. This helps companies to drill down their performance gaps and identify areas for improvement.

The business challenge:The client is a renowned food and beverage company in the US, specializing in the manufacture and supply of food products to over 26 countries across the globe. The client was facing immense competition from local players in the US. Adding to its woes was the fact that a lack of competitive benchmarking strategies resulted in huge losses, leading to a sharp decline in their market position. To understand how they could improve market position in the US, the company wanted to evaluate their own business strategies and compare it with other businesses in the market through a competitive benchmarking study.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Organizations can gain a remarkable competitive edge if they're able to understand their competitors as well as businesses like their own and figure out what they're doing better than you."

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research benchmarked the client's competitors based on factors such as volume share, positioning, strengths, marketing, and advertising initiatives. With the help of Infiniti, the client was able to assess opportunities in the target geographies. It further helped the client to establish baselines, define best practices, identify improvement opportunities, and develop a standardized set of processes and marketing metrics.

Infiniti Research's competitive benchmarking strategies helped the client to:

Monitor competitors' performance and manage changes in the company

Evaluate and prioritize improvement opportunities

Infiniti Research's competitive benchmarking strategies offered predictive insights on:

Creating a new marketing strategy and brand image by relying on the key differentiators

Revealing all hidden opportunities in the food and beverage market

