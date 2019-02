Morgan Stanley Europe SE has been admitted as GCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 1st of February, 2019. From this date Morgan Stanley Europe SE is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID will be MSESE. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander on telephone +44 77 8561 6500 Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=707171