Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 01-Feb-2019 / 16:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2019) of GBP57.59m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2019) of GBP42.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 203.56p 20850000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 197.8p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 192.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.68)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 104.49p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 4.80% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 31/01/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 3.62 1p 2 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc 2.53 Ordinary 3 Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited 2.41 Ordinary 1p 4 Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2 2.35 5 Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p 2.32 6 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 2.30 7 Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p 2.23 8 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 2.16 9 DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary 2.02 10 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 1.99 11 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.92 1.25p 12 Restaurant Group Plc Ordinary 1.90 28.125p 13 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 1.85 14 De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p 1.84 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.83 16 Crest Nicholson Plc Ordinary 10p 1.81 17 BCA Marketplace Plc 1p 1.75 18 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 1.74 19 Strix Group Plc GBp 1 1.72 20 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 1.67 12.5p ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7336 EQS News ID: 771949 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 01, 2019 11:28 ET (16:28 GMT)