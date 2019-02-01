LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that two of the company's scientists have been awarded Innovation Fund Denmark's Innovator of the Year Award 2019.

Focus for the Innovator of the Year Award 2019 is on 'excellent and groundbreaking research which creates value for Denmark' based on the following assessments:

The value the candidates have created for patients as well as business

The candidates' ability to translate excellent research knowledge into tangible solutions

Marianne Lind, Ph.d., Senior Scientist and Karsten Petersson, Ph.d., Director, both at LEO Pharma, received the Award for the development of Enstilar, LEO Pharma's foam spray for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Enstilar was approved by the Danish Medicines Agency and launched in Denmark in 2016, and more than one million patients use the product today.

The Innovator of the Year Award 2019 was presented by Minister of Education and Research Tommy Ahlers at a ceremony in Copenhagen, together with the Innovation Fund's vice-chairman, Anja Boisen. In addition to the Award, the winners receive DKK 100,000 each.

In his speech to the Awards winners Danish Minister of Education and Research Tommy Ahlers said, among other:

"The projects you have created are innovative and exciting. Your projects build upon world class research, and we need that. Your achievements make a difference to our society. You are an inspiration to others use it to be role models for the next generation of researchers. Congratulations on your ability and willingness tocreate something new and congratulations on the Awards."

