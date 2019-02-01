sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, February 1

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:1 February 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):54,318
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.30
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.0352

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,185,565 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,185,565 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
182725.9516:27:12London Stock Exchange
137325.9516:27:04London Stock Exchange
364026.0516:21:49London Stock Exchange
227226.0516:14:03London Stock Exchange
112226.0516:14:03London Stock Exchange
69426.0516:14:02London Stock Exchange
90226.0516:14:02London Stock Exchange
71726.0516:14:02London Stock Exchange
153426.0516:10:10London Stock Exchange
56526.0516:10:10London Stock Exchange
55826.0516:07:55London Stock Exchange
172026.0516:01:02London Stock Exchange
45726.0515:32:32London Stock Exchange
152325.9514:28:26London Stock Exchange
333525.9514:28:26London Stock Exchange
212925.8513:37:32London Stock Exchange
69525.8513:22:05London Stock Exchange
764425.9513:06:30London Stock Exchange
762226.1512:30:52London Stock Exchange
362126.3012:30:41London Stock Exchange
317926.3012:07:14London Stock Exchange
352826.3012:02:22London Stock Exchange
366125.5009:45:29London Stock Exchange

© 2019 PR Newswire