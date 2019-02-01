Appian Corporation: Appian Named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites for Ninth Consecutive Time

2019 Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites. This marks the ninth time in a row that that Appian has been named a Leader by Gartner in this market. The report evaluates vendors in the iBPMS market and their product offerings.



RESTON, Va., Feb. 01, 2019) today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in its

The report defines iBPMS as "a type of high-productivity (low-code/no-code) application development platform...Intelligent business process management suites use actionable, real-time insights from operations intelligence to increase the agility and scalability of business operations."

"Appian takes pride in our continued focus on innovation and customer success. New offerings like our Intelligent Contact Center showcase our low-code features and enable our customers to drive digital transformation and intelligent process automation across their organizations," said Malcolm Ross, Vice President of Product Marketing, Appian. "This is all embodied by the Appian Guarantee , which is our commitment to deliver powerful business impact quickly at a fixed cost."

For more information and to download a complimentary copy of the report, visit the Appian website .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites, Rob Dunie, Derek Miers, Jason Wong, Marc Kerremans, Kimihiko Iijiima, Paul Vincent, 30 January 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Appian

Appian provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to rapidly deliver powerful business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance. For more information on Appian, visit: https://www.appian.com

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com