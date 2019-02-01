

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America Friday reported a 6.6 percent drop in January sales.



Toyota Motor North America reported January 2019 sales of 156,021 vehicles, a drop of 6.6 percent from 167,056 units a year ago.



Toyota division posted sales of 138,601 units, down 7.1 percent from 149,142 last year. Lexus posted sales of 17,420 vehicles, down 2.8 percent from 17,914 last year.



Corolla Hatchback sales were up 6.2 percent, while 4Runner sales increased 6.9 percent. C-HR sales increased 4.0 percent and Tacoma was up 0.8 percent.



