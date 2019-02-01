WNDM Medical Inc. Announces Chairmanship Change on February 1, 2019

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / WNDM Medical Inc. (OTCQB: WNDM)

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, WNDM Medical Inc. (WNDM) a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced the resignation of Mr. John Siedhoff as Chairman and member of the Company's board of directors effective January 31, 2019. Mr. Siedhoff has served on the Company's board since December 2014, and in the role of Chairman since December 2015. During his tenure on the Board, WNDM brought in top industry talent, enjoyed solid revenue growth and consistent positive cash flow.

Mr. Jim Stuckert, retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC and WNDM Board member since 2015 will assume the role of Chairman effective February 1, 2019.

Siedhoff stated, "With the seasoned management team in place, and the new alliance with The Catalyst Group, I believe WNDM is poised to deliver great success for its shareholders."

"We thank John for his dedication to WNDM and wish him well in his future endeavors," said fellow board member Jim Stuckert. "We appreciate the platform for success that John is leaving us with," added Mike Carmena, WNDM CEO.

About WNDM Medical Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our primary products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. WNDM Medical sells and distributes CellerateRX®/CRXa® Surgical Activated Collagen® Adjuvant and HemaQuell® Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit WNDM.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

