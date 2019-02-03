Our ATX with a slight drop this week, struggling with 3000 points. Highlight was the successful IPO of Marinomed, the stock starts in ATXprime on Monday. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,23% to 2.991,05 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 8,93%. Up to now there were 14 days with a positive and 9 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,31% away, from the low 8,93%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 1,42%, the weakest is Monday with -0,4%. These are the best-performers this week: Agrana 6,54% in front of Verbund 3,61% and UBM 3,23%. And the following stocks performed worst: Warimpex -5,38% in front of RBI -4,2% and DO&CO -3,51%. Further highlights this week: UBM for 3 days in a row up (3,78% gain from 37 to 38,4), also Strabag 4 ...

