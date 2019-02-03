Statistics Austria: A total of 66 259 enterprises in the entire industry and construction sector (+0.6% compared to the previous year) turned over Euro 243.9 bn (+7.3%) in the reporting period January to October 2018, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Working-day adjusted, the turnover for industry and construction increased by 7.0%. These figures coupled with increasing employment (994 012 persons, +2.6%). At establishment level (66 835 establishments, +0.6%), production sold increased by 7.4% (working-day adjusted: +7.1%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €241.3 bn in nominal terms (employing 992 933 persons, +2.6%). Industrial production sold increased by 7.9%. 36 334 Austrian construction establishments (+1.4%) achieved a production sold of ...

