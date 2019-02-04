

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA corp. (NVDA) said it has received notice of an unsolicited 'mini-tender' offer by TRC Capital Corporation dated January 21, 2019, to purchase up to 1 million shares of NVIDIA's common stock at a price of $149.88 per share in cash. The offer is for approximately 0.16 percent of NVIDIA's outstanding common stock.



NVIDIA said it is not affiliated with TRC and does not endorse the offer documentation or the offer itself. NVIDIA expresses no opinion and is neutral on TRC's offer and encourages shareholders to obtain current market quotations for their shares of NVIDIA common stock, consult with their brokers or financial advisors, and exercise caution with respect to TRC's offer.



TRC's offer is subject to a financing condition. By its terms, TRC's mini-tender offer is set to expire at 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on Febrary 20, 2019, but TRC may extend the offer, or terminate it, before the expiration date.



A mini-tender offer is an offer for less than 5 percent of a company's shares. It is not subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for larger tender offers.



