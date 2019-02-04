

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Company Ltd. decided not to build the X-Trail model at its existing U.K. plant, canceling plans announced two years ago after British Prime Minister Theresa May's government made undisclosed concessions designed to ensure the carmaker's ability to compete after Brexit.



Nissan Motor Company said Sunday that the next-generation X-Trail for the European market will be produced in its Kyushu plant in Japan.



This model was previously planned for production in Sunderland, UK, as announced in 2016.



Since that time, Nissan has increased its investments in new powertrains and technology for its future European vehicles. Therefore the company has decided to optimise its investments in Europe by consolidating X-Trail production in Kyushu, the production hub for this global model. Other future models planned for Nissan Sunderland Plant - the next-generation Juke and Qashqai - are unaffected, the company said.



Nissan Europe Chairman Gianluca de Ficchy said, 'While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the UK's future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future.' Production of the next-generation Juke and Qashqai in Sunderland, the biggest car plant in the UK, is supported by major new facilities including a recently-launched new Paint facility and a second new extra-large press.



Current production in Sunderland also includes the Nissan LEAF, Europe's best-selling electric car, which reached a record 46,989 production last year, up 177% from the previous year. The new Nissan LEAF e+ upgrade, including an extended-range 62kwh battery, launches in the coming months.



