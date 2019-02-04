Transit Mix Concrete in Colorado, USA

Alfons Greten Betonwerk in Germany

On February 1, 2019, LafargeHolcim acquired Transit Mix Concrete Co., a leading supplier of building materials in Colorado and subsidiary of Continental Materials Corporation. The acquisition will strengthen LafargeHolcim's position in a dynamic and growing building materials market of the United States. As part of the transaction, LafargeHolcim takes ownership of Transit's seven ready-mix concrete plants and a sand quarry. Transit Mix has more than 180 employees.

In January 2019, LafargeHolcim acquired the precast and ready-mix concrete businesses of Alfons Greten Betonwerk in Northern Germany. Greten operates one precast and one ready-mix concrete plant in the state of Lower Saxony. The acquisition is highly complementary to LafargeHolcim's existing portfolio and will strengthen its existing Solutions and Products segment in the region. Greten employs around 100 people.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "In line with our Strategy 2022 'Building for Growth', these acquisitions will generate synergies with LafargeHolcim's existing operations. With these further bolt-on acquisitions we are delivering on our commitment to accelerate growth in the Ready-Mix Concrete and Aggregates segments. I am pleased to welcome all new employees to LafargeHolcim."

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges masons, builders, architects and engineers are faced with, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets. LafargeHolcim is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on Euronext Paris, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) European Index.

