BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank Yearly report 2018

Highlights 2018

BinckBank and Saxo Bank A/S (Saxo Bank) have reached a conditional agreement (merger protocol) regarding a recommended all-cash public offer of EUR 6.35 (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding ordinary share

Distributed interim dividend € 0.13 per share (€ 8.7 million

Net result 2018 € 35.5 million (2017: € 8.5 million)

Net result including one-off effects of € 12.9 million after tax: advisory expenses related to the offer of Saxo Bank (€ 2.4 million pre-tax) sale of the share in Think ETF Asset Management in June 2018 and earn-out arrangement relating to the sale of Able contribute to the 2018 annual result for € 8.4 million one-off positive tax benefit amounting to € 6.3 million on deferred tax liabilities as a result of changes in future corporate tax rates

Net result per share 2018 € 0.53 (2017: € 0.13)

The offer price of the public offer of Saxo Bank has taken account of dividends (cum-dividend). For that reason, the entire 2018 result, after deduction of the distributed interim dividend, will be added to the reserves. As a result, BinckBank will not pay a final dividend for 2018

Commercial proposal of online brokerage improved due to launch of new price plan

At the end of 2018 the brand name Alex has been fully phased out

Transaction numbers in 2018 increased to 9.9 million (+28%) as a result of offering free trades in Binck turbo's and the improved commercial proposal

Assets under management decreased to € 0.9 billion as per 2018 (2017: € 1.1 billion). Assets under management in new propositions increase to € 170 million (2017: € 115 million)

19% decrease of operating expenses 2018 compared to 2017, amongst others due to lower amortisation relating to fully amortised intangible assets (Alex Beleggersbank)

18Q4 reflects higher operating expenses, largely due to advisory expenses related to the offer of Saxo Bank (€ 2.4 million), project expenses as relating to law and regulation (€ 1.5 million) and marketing campaigns (€ 0.7 million)

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2233225/878421.pdf)



