Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris: SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today updated its financial calendar for 2019.

Information Date* 2018 4Q Cash Position January 23, 2019 2019 1Q Cash Position April 23, 2019 2018 Full-Year Financial Update and Statements April 24, 2019 Annual General Meeting June 11, 2019 2019 First-Half Financial Update and Statements July 24, 2019 2019 3Q Cash Position October 22, 2019 2019 4Q Cash Position January 21, 2020

* This financial calendar is provided for information only, and may be subject to changes. The Company's updated financial calendar is available on its corporate website.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005034/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Thomas Gidoin

Chief Financial Officer

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

+33 (0)1 76 21 72 20

RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1-212-223-4017

The Trout Group

US Investor Relations

Chad Rubin

crubin@troutgroup.com

+1-646-378-2947

James Palmer

Europe Investor Relations

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 7 60 92 77 74