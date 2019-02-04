

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note Monday as investors await further developments on the U.S.-China trade dispute following meetings in Washington last week.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on February 27 and 28 in the coastal city of Da Nang to address issues that are more contentious.



The U.S. will increase tariffs on a number of Chinese imports if there is no progress in talks by the March 1 deadline.



Asian stocks are trading mixed this morning after data showed activity in China's services sector moderated in January. The Caixin services PMI fell to 53.6 from 53.9 in December, even though new export sales grew at the fastest pace in more than a year.



Trading activity remains thin across the region amid holidays in China and South Korea.



The dollar held near a one-week high against the yen as upbeat U.S. jobs data offered further evidence that economic growth remains solid and that the government shutdown had little impact. Oil edged lower after climbing about 3 percent in the previous session.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors digested a slew of earnings releases and upbeat manufacturing as well as jobs data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent to reach their best closing levels in nearly two months while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3 percent.



European stocks closed higher on Friday amid optimism the U.S. and China will agree on a trade deal before the March 1 deadline.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.



