

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported preliminary sales revenues of 778 million euros in fiscal year 2018, represented a growth of 11 percent or 76 million euros from the prior year. The preliminary sales revenues met the Company's outlook, which was previously increased to a bandwith of 10 to 12 percent in the course of the year.



The company noted that all regions around the world contributed to this positive development. North America, which realised a sales revenue increase of 20 percent, was a key growth driver, while China also made an above-average revenue contribution to continued expansion. Sales revenue growth after adjustment for exchange rate movements was just under 13 percent.



Rational forecasts earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 205 million euros compared to 188 million euros reported in 2017.



The company noted that its investments in its workforce and in various strategic programmes to ensure the future-oriented development of business processes continued in the past fiscal year. During the past year more than 220 new jobs were created worldwide, around half of them in Germany.



The company said its executive Board believes that the company is well positioned to keep on growing successfully in fiscal year 2019. It will publish a detailed outlook on expected business development, final Group earnings for 2018 and the proposed dividend on 14 March 2019.



