sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

553,00 Euro		-0,50
-0,09 %
WKN: 701080 ISIN: DE0007010803 Ticker-Symbol: RAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RATIONAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
548,51
549,49
09:19
548,50
549,50
09:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RATIONAL AG
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RATIONAL AG553,00-0,09 %