Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-02-04 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortn Issuer Market ame ================================================================================ 21.01.2019- Subscription with rights K2LT K2 LT VLN 04.02.2019 for capital increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.02.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2019 Coupon payment date LVGB06 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG 6221A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2019 Government securities LTGB01 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 1027A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2019- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 08.02.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2019 Interim report, 12 months NCN1T Nordecon TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2019 Extraordinary General KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2019 Coupon payment date NHCB04 Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN 2523A Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2019 Coupon payment date UPPO07 UPP Olaines TLN 0022A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.