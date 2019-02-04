Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 2018 to be published on 15 February 2019

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, PRESS RELEASE, 4 FEBRUARY 2019 AT 9.00 A.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 2018 to be published on 15 February 2019

Asiakastieto Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2018 on Friday, 15 February 2019 at 11.00 a.m. EET. The Financial Statement Release will be available on Asiakastieto's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/ (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/) after publication.

News Conference

Asiakastieto Group will hold a news conference for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska will present the performance and events of the fourth quarter and financial year 2018.

Date and time: Friday, 15 February 2019 at 2.00 p.m.

Place: Rantatie Business Park, Tutka & Plotteri Meeting Room, main entrance: Verkkosaarenkatu 5, 00580 Helsinki

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2019_0215_q4/ (https://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2019_0215_q4/)

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105

ID code: 9818018

The presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at 1.45 p.m. and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

To attend the news conference please contact Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila either via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi (mailto:pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi) or by phone at +358 10 270 7506.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire

