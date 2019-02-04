



TOKYO, Feb 4, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has developed what is believed to be the world's first 8K 3D virtual reality (VR) system for live video streaming and viewing at 60 frames per second (fps) over 5G mobile communications. Viewers will be able to use head-mounted displays to experience music and sporting events in highly realistic 3D VR, allowing them to feel as if they are actually at the venue.DOCOMO, since announcing its first 360-degree 8K VR system for live video streaming and viewing last June, has further refined the system for a more immersive and realistic viewing experience. The newly refined system features a new 8K encoder that supports frame rates of up to 60 fps for smooth, fast-moving video, a special 3D camera for live video streaming, and an FPGA stitching device for extra-fast processing, and introduces ViRealTM 3D audio technology developed by Yamaha Corporation to achieve amazing omnidirectional sound through standard headphones.On February 3, in collaboration with Hokkaido Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (HTB) and NEC Corporation, DOCOMO successfully streamed video of the rehearsal of this year's iconic Sapporo Snow Festival using NEC's trial 5G equipment to a special booth set up at the festival.The streaming trial was facilitated by the DOCOMO 5G Open Partner Program, under which DOCOMO is collaborating with leading partners, including Yamaha, HTB and NEC. Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to develop technologies to stream and view high-quality 360-degree VR content from any location, and collaborate with partners on innovative 5G solutions for breathtaking entertainment experiences in the coming 5G era.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.