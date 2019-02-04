

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK) rebutted reports by the Financial Times of alleged financial irregularities at the German payments firm.



The company said law firm Rajah & Tann documented allegations and reviewed submitted documents. Subsequently, Rajah & Tann was mandated on 18 May 2018 to perform a full investigation. The audit is about to be completed. To date neither Wirecard's internal compliance department nor Rajah & Tann have made any conclusive findings of criminal misconduct on the part of any officer or employee of the company.



A senior Wirecard executive was last year suspected of using forged and backdated contracts in a string of suspicious transactions that raise questions about the integrity of the accounting at the company, Financial Times reported last week.



An internal presentation described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard. Financial Times said the transactions were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who was responsible for the payments group's accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.



Wirecard said today it has strong governance procedures and controls, which are subject to continuous reviews and improvement in line with the company's governance guidelines and regulatory requirements. Wirecard continuously conducts stringent internal and external audits. Any concerns resulting from audits or raised by individuals are always thoroughly and appropriately investigated. Wirecard's corporate governance and compliance unit operates and conducts its investigations confidentially and independently of the executive and supervisory board and provides reports to both boards on relevant findings.



In April 2018, a member of Wirecard's team in Singapore raised concerns to local legal and compliance department about alleged actions of a member of Wirecard's finance team in Singapore. The allegations related to potential compliance breaches in the area of accounting for the period 2015-2018 totalling revenues of 6.9 million euros and costs of 4.1 million euros as well as an internal transfer of software intellectual property valued at 2.6 million euros.



Wirecard noted that its compliance team, which has independent and comprehensive rights to conduct investigations, started an internal investigation of the allegations. This internal investigation found no evidence to support the allegations and concluded that they were unfounded.



Furthermore, there were indications that the allegations could be related to personal animosity between the employees involved. In line with our internal compliance guidelines, the compliance team still decided to undertake an independent investigation by the reputable Singaporean compliance law firm Rajah & Tann.



