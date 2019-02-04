

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L), through its Australian subsidiary and as sub-contractor to Bupa Health Services, confirmed that it will be supporting the Commonwealth of Australia's Department of Defence through the provision of National Garrison Health Services to the Australian Defence Force. The estimated total value to Serco of the NGHS contract over an initial six-year term is equivalent to approximately 560 million pounds. The contract has up to four one-year extensions. Full operational service under the new contract will begin on 1 July 2019.



Serco will be responsible for providing essential defence support services across more than 50 bases in Australia. Through a Human Resources Managed Service for primary health, Serco will be delivering recruitment, on-boarding, training, workforce management and various other employee lifecycle, account management and support functions.



