

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L) announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, enjoining Alvogen from the use, offer to sell, or sale within the United States, or importation into the United States, of its generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film product. This is unless and until the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit or CAFC issues a mandate vacating the preliminary injunction against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) previously granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on July 13, 2018.



Indivior said it had been granted a Temporary Restraining Order by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against Alvogen on January 24, 2019, and the court had scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for February 7, 2019. As a result of this agreement, the PI hearing will not take place.



Shaun Thaxter, CEO of Indivior, said, 'Indivior will continue to pursue its infringement cases against Alvogen, including the appeal of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware's non-infringement decision related to U.S. patent 8,603,514, as well as the District Court litigation of our more recently listed Orange Book patents for SUBOXONE Film.'



Separately, Indivior announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its rights related to the Sai Bo Song (buprenorphine, naloxone) tablet in China to Zhejiang Pukang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. for a total consideration of up to $122.5 million



Pukang is a privately held company focused on vaccines that is seeking to diversify into small molecule therapies.



The transaction is subject to the designation of the Sai Bo Song tablet as a Class II psychotropic drug by Chinese regulators, Chinese outbound investment approvals, and other closing conditions.



The foregoing regulatory hurdles will occur throughout 2019 and the transaction is targeted to close by end of Q4, 2019.



