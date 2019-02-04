

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs and factory data reduced fears over a slowdown in the U.S. economy.



The Labor Department on Friday released a data showing an addition of 304,000 jobs in January, the highest in 11 months, and above expectation for 165,000 jobs.



Investors await further developments on the U.S.-China trade dispute following meetings in Washington last week.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on February 27 and 28 in the coastal city of Da Nang to address issues that are more contentious.



The U.S. will increase tariffs on a number of Chinese imports if there is no progress in talks by the March 1 deadline.



The greenback strengthened to a 10-day high of 109.79 against the yen and a 5-day high of 0.9972 against the franc, reversing from its early lows of 109.43 and 0.9945, respectively. On the upside, 111.00 and 1.01 are possibly seen as the next resistance levels for the greenback against the yen and the franc, respectively.



The greenback reversed from its early lows of 1.1460 against the euro and 1.3085 against the pound, rising to 1.1441 and 1.3056, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro and 1.28 versus the pound.



The greenback appreciated to 5-day highs of 0.7223 against the aussie and 0.6886 against the kiwi, from its previous lows of 0.7254 and 0.6906, respectively. The greenback is poised to target resistance around 0.71 against the aussie and 0.67 against the kiwi.



Having dropped to 1.3086 against the loonie at 10:00 pm ET, the greenback changed direction and advanced to 1.3107. Next key resistance for the greenback is seen around the 1.33 mark.



Looking ahead, U.K. construction PMI for January, Eurozone sentix investor confidence index for February and producer price index for December are due in the European session.



In the New York session, U.S. factory orders for November are scheduled for release.



