sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,345 Euro		-0,023
-0,67 %
WKN: A2JLZU ISIN: GB00BDD85M81 Ticker-Symbol: AV2 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
AVAST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVAST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,321
3,436
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVAST PLC
AVAST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVAST PLC3,345-0,67 %
BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC21,080,00 %