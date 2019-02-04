sprite-preloader
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 February 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 February 2019



Guernsey, 4 February 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 28 January 2019 and 1 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 4,645 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.80 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
28/01/2019 BATE 151 6.60 997
XLON 250 6.57 1,642
CHIX 118 6.60 779
TRQX 247 6.58 1,625
Total7666.585,042
29/01/2019 BATE 116 6.60 766
XLON 950 6.76 6,425
CHIX 118 6.64 784
TRQX 253 6.61 1,673
Total1,4376.719,647
30/01/2019 BATE 111 6.81 755
XLON 563 6.86 3,861
CHIX 88 6.80 598
TRQX 146 6.82 996
Total9086.846,210
31/01/2019 BATE 42 6.78 285
XLON 961 6.92 6,654
CHIX 20 6.78 136
TRQX 35 6.76 237
Total1,0586.917,311
01/02/2019 BATE 98 7.06 692
XLON 165 7.06 1,165
CHIX 78 7.06 551
TRQX 135 7.06 953
Total4767.063,361



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,688,297 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,125,065, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 28 January 2019 and 1 February 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
28/01/2019 TRQX 93 6.58 611.94
BATE 82 6.60 541.20
XLON 78 6.58 513.24
BATE 63 6.60 415.80
TRQX 63 6.58 414.54
XLON 61 6.56 400.16
CHIX 60 6.60 396.00
CHIX 58 6.60 382.80
TRQX 42 6.58 276.36
XLON 31 6.56 203.36
TRQX 28 6.58 184.24
XLON 27 6.56 177.12
TRQX 21 6.58 138.18
XLON 18 6.56 118.08
XLON 13 6.58 85.54
XLON 11 6.56 72.16
BATE 6 6.60 39.60
XLON 6 6.56 39.36
XLON 3 6.56 19.68
XLON 2 6.56 13.12
Total7666.585,042.48
29/01/2019 XLON 229 6.78 1,552.62
TRQX 131 6.60 864.60
XLON 118 6.78 800.04
CHIX 118 6.64 783.52
BATE 116 6.60 765.60
XLON 97 6.78 657.66
XLON 88 6.78 596.64
XLON 86 6.78 583.08
XLON 86 6.78 583.08
TRQX 82 6.64 544.48
XLON 79 6.60 521.40
XLON 79 6.78 535.62
XLON 72 6.78 488.16
TRQX 38 6.60 250.80
XLON 14 6.66 93.24
TRQX 2 6.64 13.28
XLON 1 6.64 6.64
XLON 1 6.66 6.66
Total1,4376.719,647.12
30/01/2019 XLON 172 6.92 1,190.24
XLON 119 6.80 809.20
XLON 87 6.92 602.04
XLON 83 6.82 566.06
XLON 81 6.80 550.80
TRQX 69 6.82 470.58
BATE 67 6.80 455.60
CHIX 55 6.80 374.00
TRQX 34 6.88 233.92
CHIX 33 6.80 224.40
BATE 30 6.82 204.60
TRQX 29 6.82 197.78
TRQX 14 6.66 93.24
BATE 14 6.80 95.20
XLON 12 6.80 81.60
XLON 9 6.80 61.20
Total9086.846,210.46
31/01/2019 XLON 122 6.82 832.04
XLON 103 6.96 716.88
XLON 99 7.06 698.94
XLON 90 6.82 613.80
XLON 88 6.82 600.16
XLON 87 7.06 614.22
XLON 85 6.82 579.70
XLON 83 6.82 566.06
XLON 66 7.06 465.96
XLON 62 7.06 437.72
TRQX 29 6.76 196.04
XLON 25 7.06 176.50
BATE 20 6.78 135.60
CHIX 20 6.78 135.60
BATE 19 6.78 128.82
XLON 14 6.82 95.48
XLON 14 6.82 95.48
XLON 9 7.06 63.54
XLON 9 7.06 63.54
TRQX 6 6.76 40.56
XLON 5 6.82 34.10
BATE 3 6.78 20.34
Total1,0586.917,311.08
01/02/2019 XLON 165 7.06 1,164.90
TRQX 18 7.06 127.08
CHIX 78 7.06 550.68
TRQX 117 7.06 826.02
BATE 98 7.06 691.88
Total4767.063,360.56



