Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 February 2019

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 February 2019







Guernsey, 4 February 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 28 January 2019 and 1 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 4,645 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.80 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 28/01/2019 BATE 151 6.60 997 XLON 250 6.57 1,642 CHIX 118 6.60 779 TRQX 247 6.58 1,625 Total 766 6.58 5,042 29/01/2019 BATE 116 6.60 766 XLON 950 6.76 6,425 CHIX 118 6.64 784 TRQX 253 6.61 1,673 Total 1,437 6.71 9,647 30/01/2019 BATE 111 6.81 755 XLON 563 6.86 3,861 CHIX 88 6.80 598 TRQX 146 6.82 996 Total 908 6.84 6,210 31/01/2019 BATE 42 6.78 285 XLON 961 6.92 6,654 CHIX 20 6.78 136 TRQX 35 6.76 237 Total 1,058 6.91 7,311 01/02/2019 BATE 98 7.06 692 XLON 165 7.06 1,165 CHIX 78 7.06 551 TRQX 135 7.06 953 Total 476 7.06 3,361







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,688,297 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,125,065, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 28 January 2019 and 1 February 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 28/01/2019 TRQX 93 6.58 611.94 BATE 82 6.60 541.20 XLON 78 6.58 513.24 BATE 63 6.60 415.80 TRQX 63 6.58 414.54 XLON 61 6.56 400.16 CHIX 60 6.60 396.00 CHIX 58 6.60 382.80 TRQX 42 6.58 276.36 XLON 31 6.56 203.36 TRQX 28 6.58 184.24 XLON 27 6.56 177.12 TRQX 21 6.58 138.18 XLON 18 6.56 118.08 XLON 13 6.58 85.54 XLON 11 6.56 72.16 BATE 6 6.60 39.60 XLON 6 6.56 39.36 XLON 3 6.56 19.68 XLON 2 6.56 13.12 Total 766 6.58 5,042.48 29/01/2019 XLON 229 6.78 1,552.62 TRQX 131 6.60 864.60 XLON 118 6.78 800.04 CHIX 118 6.64 783.52 BATE 116 6.60 765.60 XLON 97 6.78 657.66 XLON 88 6.78 596.64 XLON 86 6.78 583.08 XLON 86 6.78 583.08 TRQX 82 6.64 544.48 XLON 79 6.60 521.40 XLON 79 6.78 535.62 XLON 72 6.78 488.16 TRQX 38 6.60 250.80 XLON 14 6.66 93.24 TRQX 2 6.64 13.28 XLON 1 6.64 6.64 XLON 1 6.66 6.66 Total 1,437 6.71 9,647.12 30/01/2019 XLON 172 6.92 1,190.24 XLON 119 6.80 809.20 XLON 87 6.92 602.04 XLON 83 6.82 566.06 XLON 81 6.80 550.80 TRQX 69 6.82 470.58 BATE 67 6.80 455.60 CHIX 55 6.80 374.00 TRQX 34 6.88 233.92 CHIX 33 6.80 224.40 BATE 30 6.82 204.60 TRQX 29 6.82 197.78 TRQX 14 6.66 93.24 BATE 14 6.80 95.20 XLON 12 6.80 81.60 XLON 9 6.80 61.20 Total 908 6.84 6,210.46 31/01/2019 XLON 122 6.82 832.04 XLON 103 6.96 716.88 XLON 99 7.06 698.94 XLON 90 6.82 613.80 XLON 88 6.82 600.16 XLON 87 7.06 614.22 XLON 85 6.82 579.70 XLON 83 6.82 566.06 XLON 66 7.06 465.96 XLON 62 7.06 437.72 TRQX 29 6.76 196.04 XLON 25 7.06 176.50 BATE 20 6.78 135.60 CHIX 20 6.78 135.60 BATE 19 6.78 128.82 XLON 14 6.82 95.48 XLON 14 6.82 95.48 XLON 9 7.06 63.54 XLON 9 7.06 63.54 TRQX 6 6.76 40.56 XLON 5 6.82 34.10 BATE 3 6.78 20.34 Total 1,058 6.91 7,311.08 01/02/2019 XLON 165 7.06 1,164.90 TRQX 18 7.06 127.08 CHIX 78 7.06 550.68 TRQX 117 7.06 826.02 BATE 98 7.06 691.88 Total 476 7.06 3,360.56



