Sight Machine Wins ABB Award for Industrial Automation and Energy Efficiency; Named to 2019 Global Cleantech 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., the leader in manufacturing data analytics, was named by Cleantech Group to the 2019 Global Cleantech 100, an annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. At the same event on Monday, ABB Technology Ventures awarded Sight Machine the Automation of Everything Award as "the company with the most impact on industrial automation and energy efficiency."

Sight Machine's analytics platform uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to help address critical challenges in manufacturing quality and productivity. It enables manufacturers to reduce their energy consumption, often one of the largest production costs. It also helps cut raw materials use and reduces scrap and waste, helping companies cut costs and limit their environmental footprints.

"ABB is in the business of driving value through automation and digitization," said Grant Allen, managing director of ABB Technology Ventures, the venture capital unit of ABB. "By going beyond individual machines to work with data from the entire plant, Sight Machine brings a new level of insight into the operations of a factory. This enables not only increased throughput for the entire factory, but also heightened profitability and a better handle on sustainability."

"Manufacturing has been the forgotten sector in sustainability, because gains there have been difficult," said Sight Machine Co-Founder and CEO Jon Sobel. "Because it has been so difficult to understand the overwhelming variety of data produced in plants, most manufacturers have managed energy usage separately from core production issues. A data-first approach removes those limits. Whether the focus is energy, emissions, throughput, or quality, Sight Machine enables an integrated approach."

The Global Cleantech 100 features the private, independent, for-profit companies best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges. The 2019 Global Cleantech 100 list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global 87-member expert panel comprised of leading investors and experts from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting.

"Our tenth edition is dominated by innovations for the future of food and mobility, and a decentralized and digitized future not only for energy, but for the industrial world more generally," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "This is a far cry from the dominance of hardware, solar and biofuels in the inaugural Global Cleantech 100 in 2009."

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on 28 January at the 17th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco.

