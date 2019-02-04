Industry Selects 18 New Companies Focused on Key Innovation Priorities Including 5G, AI, Data Analytics, Consumer Experience, the Internet of Things and Cybersecurity

The GSMA has named 18 new companies to the 'GSMA 100', a global innovation discovery initiative designed to identify the world's most promising growth-stage companies and advance the next generation of connectivity and digital services. These new companies include: AppOnBoard, Cinarra, CloudifyCUJOAI, DefinedCrowdGenus AIInvisible SystemsIoTiumJiminyKaiOS, LimitlessLitmus Automation, Lumina NetworksMessagenius, SecureHomeUserTribe, Vilynxand Zeotap

"The GSMA 100 companies are leaders in categories that are poised to drive digital transformation and industry growth," said Laxmi Akkaraju, Chief Strategy Officer, GSMA. "We look forward to working with these companies to unlock business development and investment opportunities and champion innovation in our industry."

The GSMA 100 is nominated by GSMA operator members, ecosystem partners and leading technology investors and primarily comprises growth-stage, venture-backed companies, some of which are operator portfolio companies. The latest additions to the GSMA 100 represent corporate venture investments by companies including AT&T, KPN Ventures, Reliance Jio, Singtel Innov8, SoftBank and Verizon.

The GSMA 100 represents the innovation priorities of mobile operators around the world. Companies are referred into the programme through investment and key partners. Contributors to the GSMA 100 to date include: América Móvil, Blumberg Capital, British Telecom, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, EIT Digital, Etisalat, Telecom Italia, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, KPN Ventures, MegaFon, MTN Group, Orange, Rogers Communications, Sony Innovation Fund, Telefónica, Telenor Group, Telstra Ventures, US Cellular and Vodafone, among others.

For further information on the GSMA 100, visit: www.gsma100.com.

