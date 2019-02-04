Executive with 20 years of security experience to drive strategic initiatives in support of company's goal of making security solutions for IoT easier to implement

Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, announced it has appointed Dr. Stephan Spitz as its chief strategy officer. Spitz will be responsible for formulating, facilitating and communicating Secure Thingz' strategic initiatives for its business and technology offerings, as the company continues to focus on making best-in-class security solutions easier to implement for the Internet of Things (IoT). Spitz will report directly to Secure Thingz CEO Haydn Povey.

"Security is an essential part of the continued growth and success of the IoT market, and Secure Thingz is committed to leading the way with scalable, industry-leading solutions," said Povey. "We are thrilled to have someone of Stephan's caliber join Secure Thingz to help us deliver on our vision by making security easier to implement, therefore transforming an industry by enabling a secure and sustainable future for connected devices."

Spitz has more than 20 years of experience with research, pacing product and solution development in the field of information and communication security. Previously, he worked in a senior management position at G+D Mobile Security driving the evolution of G+D's technology strategy. Before this role, he led the global R&D organization of Trustonic, a joint venture formed by ARM, G+D and Gemalto, which he co-founded by creating the technology base. An inventor, author and lecturer, Spitz holds many patents in the field of IT security and has a PhD degree from the Technical University of Munich.

"Good security needs continuous evolution, because threats keep advancing and getting more sophisticated, especially as advanced security is crucial for realizing the future potential of IoT," said Spitz. "I am excited to be joining Secure Thingz and driving this evolution with Haydn and his team. Together, we are sharing the vision of securing many kinds of critical IoT infrastructures by creating a robust security foundation for billions of IoT endpoints."

Secure Thingz, Inc. is the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management. In 2018, the company was acquired by IAR Systems Group AB, the future-proof supplier of software tools for embedded development. Secure Thingz is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The Secure Deploy architecture has been developed to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. Secure Thingz solutions ensure a cost-efficient root of trust in low-cost microcontrollers to deliver a core set of critical services through the product lifecycle, alongside secure deployment, production and update infrastructure. Secure Thingz is a founding member and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation (www.iotsecurityfoundation.org), the leading global organization for IoT Security.

