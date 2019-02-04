Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, announced that claims expert David Brocklehurst has joined the team to develop and promote GRS' innovative claims solutions in the specialty markets, particularly at Lloyd's and in the London market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005156/en/

GRS Names Claims Expert David Brocklehurst as Global Specialty Markets Leader in London (Photo: Business Wire)

Kip Radigan, Chief Executive Officer of GRS, said: "David's credentials as a claims expert are impeccable. Starting from a family-owned claims firm, during his impressive career David has worked for a global claims service provider for over 20 years and was the lead adjuster on such high-profile claims as the Piper Alpha oil rig explosion in the North Sea, the Total La Mede refinery explosion and fire in France, as well as the fire and explosion at the Buncefield Oil storage terminal in the U.K. Having David on our executive team of top-notch staff is an intrinsic part of the value GRS delivers to all our clients."

Brocklehurst is a qualified Building Engineer, Chartered Surveyor and Chartered Insurance Practitioner. During his career, he has had extensive experience in technical claims, adjusting losses and consulting for various industries, including energy, construction and marine.

"I am really excited about working with colleagues who are entirely focused on their clients' challenges and are not distracted by corporate financial goals," Brocklehurst said. "I am looking forward to forging and facilitating new relationships and assisting with the need to match insurers' constantly evolving requirements of modernizing the claims process journey for the benefit of our industry clients."

GRS Non-Executive Chair Jeffrey Bowman said: "David will be based in GRS' new London office and work alongside Mike Reeves, who leads GRS' Complex Claims Solutions. David and I have worked together for many years, and his renowned market knowledge and background in the London market will be invaluable in helping us win business. GRS has a fantastic client-focused claim adjusting culture that continues to attract many expert adjusters."

Brocklehurst can be reached at dbrocklehurst@globalrisksolutions.com and +44 7802 591 091.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005156/en/

Contacts:

Kip Radigan

President and CEO

Global Risk Solutions, Inc.

941.907.4773

kradigan@globalrisksolutions.com