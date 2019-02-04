sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

INGENICO GROUP: Q4 Revenue & Full Year Results 2018 Conference Call Invitation

Q4 Revenue & Full Year Results 2018
Conference Call

Nicolas Huss
CEO

is pleased to invite you to our Full Year Results 2018 earnings call on

Tuesday, February 12th at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

  • France Toll: +33 1 72 72 74 03
  • UK Toll: +44 20 7194 3759
  • USA Toll: +1 646 722 4916


Conference pin: 31784581#

A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) prior to the call at (5:45pm).

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

PDF VERSION


