Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor's Rob Tankson Featured Guest at New York Fashion Week's FASHINNOVATIO

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019/ Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce that PrestoDoctor founder Rob Tankson will be a featured guest at FASHINNOVATION, a platform where fashion and technology connect with a mission to inspire and share knowledge in the fashion, entrepreneurship and technology sectors, is hosting the second edition of its semi-annual conference on February 13, 2019. The all-day red carpet event takes place during NYFW at one of the city's premiere venues, Tribeca Rooftop, and features panels, live performances, installations, displays, and aims to "humanize homelessness" with the launch of a book titled: It Can Be You by The NYLON Project.

FASHINNOVATION Conference will bring hundreds of industry innovators together on the final day of February's New York Fashion Week.

"The future is now, and as the tech and fashion industries converge, there's no better place to formalize conversations and networking opportunities by bringing these two industries together," says Jordana Guimaraes, co-founder of FASHINNOVATION.

"There's a reason why companies such as Farfetch and Revolve exist and are valued at billions of dollars - we need to pay attention to fashion tech innovation, and FASHINNOVATION is at this intersection," says Marcelo Guimaraes, founder of FASHINNOVATION.

FASHINNOVATION Second Edition expects approximately 500 guests and is presented by partner sponsors Runway Moda, ELYSIAIS, Lyft, and DisruptivAgency. The conference will showcase a fashion installation by Constanza+LAB (Spain) and 19-year-old IMI by Imogen Evans, a mid-day cocktail hour and networking event, pop-up displays, a red carpet step-and-repeat, a special live performance by DeeMo, and an after-party by TROY. NYLON Project's book, It Can Be You, which includes 50 stories of homelessness from influencers around the world, including Melissa Molinaro , Claudia Salinas , Madeline Stuart, Eric Bigger, Thania Peck, Josh Heffler , and Jessica Ross , to name a few, will also be launched at the event and featured in a panel.

The first edition of FASHINNOVATION took place during NYFW on September 12, 2018, with hundreds of people exploring fashion tech panels from NASA, FIT, IBM, and more.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to https://fashinnovation.nyc/ .

About FASHINNOVATION:

We bridge the gap in conversation between the fashion and technology industries, inspiring an entrepreneurial mindset. Topics of discussion include design/creative, manufacturing/production, startup/ventures, e-commerce, sustainability and more. We build a diverse community of like-minded individuals in intersecting industries, keeping everyone abreast the latest in trends/innovations.

FASHINNOVATION was founded by husband/wife - Marcelo & Jordana Guimaraes - and originally put together as an idea that started in June 2018. During the planning and execution process, a simple email speaking of the concept sparked the attention of C levels of many organizations, including Samsung, Diane Von Furstenberg, Fergie, Louis Vuitton, Google, and CFDA. The launch event took place on September 12, 2018, this past NYFW.

About Presto Doctor:

PrestoDoctor ("Presto") https:// prestodoctor.com offers the greatest privacy and convenience while still offering fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. Presto allows you to receive your medical marijuana recommendation from the comfort of your own home (currently, in California, Nevada and New York, and Pennsylvania only) - easy, fast, private. Presto is a member of the American Telemedicine Association and is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. Furthermore, Presto's doctors are licensed with the appropriate state medical boards and complete periodic marijuana training courses.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ('CBDS') is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the 'hi' and 'White Rabbit' brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® ( https://prestodoctor.com ) , Wild Earth Naturals®, ( https://wildearthnaturals.com ), and iBudtender ( https//:ibudtender.com ). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand ( https://virginmaryjanebrand.com) In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision

