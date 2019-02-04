The share capital of Artha Optimum A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 6 February 2019 in the ISIN below. Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061029055 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Artha Optimum A/S ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 42,458 shares (DKK 636,870,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 143 shares (DKK 2,145,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 42,601 shares (DKK 639,015,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 45,809.21 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 15,000 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ARAOPT ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 159063 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=707247