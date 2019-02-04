Liquid announces key hires in senior leadership team

TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset platform Liquid announced the appointment of key senior leadership. The company is pleased to welcome:

Jeffrey Pope , Chief Marketing Officer

, Chief Marketing Officer Graeme Docherty , Chief Auditor

, Chief Auditor Katsuhiro Otake , Group Financial Controller

, Group Financial Controller Mark Hammond , Head of Flow Products and API

, Head of Flow Products and API Laurent Serena , Head of Trading

"Our management team comes with years of in-depth banking, finance and e-commerce experience critical to managing financial market cycles. Hence, we are well prepared to focus on fundamentals amidst the volatility of the crypto industry. Our customers are the core of everything we do at Liquid, from deepening crypto market liquidity and providing best-in-class customer experience, to strengthening industry partnerships. We are pleased to welcome our new hires, who will join us in building a solid foundation for our platform's next phase of growth," said Liquid CEO Mike Kayamori.

Chief Marketing Officer Jeffrey Pope joins with 15 years' experience managing global projects in marketing and process improvements. Pope was most recently the Head Of Online Marketing for Amazon Devices in Japan.

Chief Auditor Graeme Docherty joins Liquid from his previous roles as Vice President of Internal Audit at Credit Suisse, Barclays and the Technology Unit at Goldman Sachs.

Katsuhiro Otake recently joined Liquid as Group Financial Controller. Otake most recently served as financial controller at ANZ bank. He has also led finance teams at Royal Bank of Scotland, Aozora Bank, Commerzbank AG, Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

Head of Flow Products and API Mark Hammond joins from his role as Head of Technology at HealthEngine, a medtech startup. His previous director roles include heading Citi's e-commerce product group, and FX trading systems in Standard Chartered and Merrill Lynch.

Head of Trading Laurent Serena is an experienced equity derivatives trader with a demonstrated history of working in the investment banking industry, at BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch and Iced River Capital Limited.

These hires come at a time when Liquid is preparing a number of product releases for cryptocurrency traders, including credit card deposits, a Quick Buy feature, a new mobile app and a suite of in-platform social tools.

ABOUT LIQUID BY QUOINE

Founded in 2014, Quoine is a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid by Quoine combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at Liquid.com .

In September 2017, Quoine Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

In October 2017, Quoine became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale.

In November 2017, Quoine successfully raised 350m Qash (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105m) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform. As part of the Liquid platform development, Quoinex and Qryptos was merged into Liquid.

In September 2018, Quoine's historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, was merged and relaunched as Liquid. Liquid is powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs.

As at July 2018, Quoine's trading platforms exceeded USD 50 billion in transaction volume in the past 12 months.

Liquid is one of the world's largest regulated crypto-fiat platforms in the world by transaction volume, providing trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, Singapore dollar, and Australian dollar.

Liquid offers powerful trading features, which include:

Margin trading of up to 25x leverage for select crypto-fiat pairings

A sophisticated user dashboard for pro traders

Secure cold wallet storage and KYC compliance for individual and corporate customers

Proprietary World Book technology that matches orders across global order books, providing access to liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform, Liquid.com

A range of new features and services are being developed as part of the Liquid roadmap , including a distributed ledger, which will allow other fintech companies to build their products and services on distributed ledger technology.

