SNC-Lavalin Opens New European HQ, London

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SNC-Lavalin Group announces the official opening of its new European HQ, in London, UK. Earlier today, government ministers and the Executive Committee of SNC-Lavalin opened the new offices, ahead of a week of employee and management meetings focussed on global growth, new markets, and geographies.

The new HQ - based at Nova North in Westminster - will be the hub for the Company's UK & European operations, which, following the integration of SNC-Lavalin and Atkins, has over 10,000 employees in the region.

The brand new office is modern, efficient and flexible, providing employees, clients and partners with agile working space which promotes better collaboration. A multidisciplinary team of around 1,200 will be permanently based at the new HQ.

Neil Bruce, CEO & President, SNC-Lavalin: "This is an important week for the future growth of SNC-Lavalin, our presence in the UK & Europe has grown considerably and our new HQ here is an important hub for both regional and global clients. We are also hosting our annual senior management meeting in London this week, where we'll discuss how our clients' and industry's needs are changing, our service delivery and the evolution of our solutions with technology, and how we can expand in large infrastructure geographies such as the US, UK, and Australia."

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees are proud to build what matters. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions - including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance - to clients across oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure, clean power, nuclear and EDPM (engineering design and project management). On July 3, 2017, SNC-Lavalin acquired Atkins, one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, which has been integrated into our sectors.www.snclavalin.com

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.





