42Gears, Mobility MEA Partner to Expand Business in Middle East and Africa

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears is proud to announce it has entered into a partnership with Mobility MEA, the leading enterprise mobility service provider in the Middle East and Africa. 42Gears has been at the forefront of technological progress for almost a decade and is now a leader in the field of Unified Endpoint Management . This association is in keeping with the company strategy to ensure accelerated development through sustained, long-term relationships.

The partnership is intended to help 42Gears strengthen its foothold in the GCC region by leveraging Mobility MEA's expertise and network, while ensuring that their customers get a chance to avail 42Gears' cutting-edge solutions with best-in-class local support from Mobility MEA.

Zoff Khan, CEO of Mobility MEA, said, "Mobility MEA is proud to announce its new partnership with 42Gears and looks forward to its growth with key public and enterprise customers in the region."

Abhay Korrane, Senior Vice President at 42Gears Mobility Systems, said, "Mobility MEA's expertise, depth of channel understanding will be critical to our growth and will strengthen our offerings in the GCC region. It will benefit our customers and help our expansion across the Middle East and Africa."

About Mobility MEA

Mobility MEA offers global mobility services through in-country experts with local language and local insight to ideally support the global mobile workforce, while guaranteeing centralized governance, auditing and reporting. Mobility MEA provides fully scalable, worldwide mobility solutions to global enterprises everywhere, keeping the mobile workforce reliably connected, serviced and up-to-date with 24/7 help desk support, tailored device deployments and break fix support. For more information, please visit https://www.mobilitymea.com/ .

About 42Gears