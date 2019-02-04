Poultry Probiotics Ingredients Market Worth Over $125 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. poultry probiotic ingredients market demand may witness significant gains at over 8% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about animal health among breeders and increasing demand for nutrient rich feed for animals may drive the industry growth.

Global Poultry Probiotics Market is expected to surpass USD 125 million by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing consumer demand for meat products owing to consumption of protein along with shift in dietary preference is likely to drive poultry probiotic ingredients market demand. Growing eggs consumption in routine diet due to prevailing health concerns and to fulfill necessary protein requirement may stimulate industry growth.

Probiotic ingredients are widely used as feed additives for enhancing growth performance and feed efficiency in pigs, ruminants, aquaculture and poultry animals. It helps the host animal to maintain gastrointestinal flora and improve animal health along with animal products production. Increasing demand for high quality meat due to growing meat & meat products consumption may act as a major contributing factor towards poultry probiotic ingredients industry growth.

Bifidobacterium poultry probiotic ingredients market demand may witness significant gains at over 6.5% by 2025. Growing animal health awareness among farmers and animal feed manufacturers may impact on product demand. These are effective probiotic ingredients which help in maintaining gastrointestinal flora and avert specific diseases. Safety approval from EU commission and favorable regulatory norms from GRAS may stimulate the product growth.

Lactobacilli are easily available poultry probiotic ingredients which helps improving immunity, inhibits bacterial colonization, and increase competitive exclusion. Broiler chicken subjected to stress during production process which boost need to improve feed efficiency by alleviating stress. Rise in demand for natural growth promoter owing to increasing health concerns regarding synthetic antibiotics is likely to poultry probiotics ingredients industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 157 market data tables and 23 figures & charts from the report, "Poultry Probiotic Ingredients Market Size By Product (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus), By Application (Broilers, Layers, Turkeys, Breeders, Chicks & Poults), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/poultry-probiotics-market

Germany poultry probiotic ingredients market demand is anticipated to surpass USD 8 million up to 2025. Strict regulatory framework by EU commission regarding antibiotics ban owing to bioaccumulation causing resistance to medical antibiotics in humans & animals, may stimulate market growth. Moreover, increasing importance owing to technological and product innovation in this sector may contribute towards the regional industry growth.

China poultry probiotics ingredients market demand may register significant gains at over 8.5% by the end of forecast period. China per person per year meat consumption is around 60 kg and accounts for highest share with 31.3 kg per captia in 2016. Increasing demand from restaurants and growing fast food chain is another contributing factor towards meat consumption in this region. Shift in consumer preference towards consuming poultry meat due to increasing restaurants and availability at low cost is likely to drive industry growth.

Kemin Industries, Organica Biotech, Prowell and Neospark are key industrial participants in poultry probiotics ingredients market. Companies are focusing to expand their business by collaborating and forming partnership accompanied with strong focus towards R&D to enhance product portfolio.

