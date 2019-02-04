Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 01-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1819.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 1832.80p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1774.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 1787.23p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---