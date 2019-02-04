Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 01-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.36p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.87p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---