

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - In the healthcare sector, only 1 company made its stock market debut in January.



Now, let's take a look at the U.S. biotech IPO calendar of this week



Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.



Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage an immuno-oncology company, and its proprietary antibody-based drug discovery platform is called TriTAC, which offers a new way to unleash the target cell-killing properties of a patient's own immune system.



The company has planned to list its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol 'HARP', on February 4.



Harpoon Therapeutics has offered to sell 5.4 million shares of its common stock in the offering, and granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 810,000 additional shares of common stock.



The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13 and $15 per share.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Citigroup Global Markets Inc., SVB Leerink LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc.



Pipeline:



The company's lead TriTAC product candidate, HPN424, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, or mCRPC. Preliminary data announced from the trial were announced very recently.



The second TriTAC product candidate, HPN536, is in development for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors.



Also in the pipeline are pre-clinical TriTAC product candidates namely, HPN217, which targets B cell maturation antigen, or BCMA, for the treatment of multiple myeloma and Delta-like 3, or DLL3 for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC).



Near-term Catalysts:



Provide additional preliminary data from Phase 1 clinical trial of HPN424 at a medical conference in the second half of 2019.



Initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of HPN536 in the first half of 2019.



File INDs for HPN217 and DLL3 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.



Alector Inc.



Alector Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, with a focus on immuno-neurology. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.



The company is scheduled to list its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol 'ALEC', on February 7.



Alector has offered to sell 9.25 million shares of its common stock in the offering, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 1.39 million additional shares of common stock.



The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18 and $20 per share.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Barclays Capital Inc.



Pipeline:



The company has two products in clinical development - AL001, initially aimed at treating a genetic subset of patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) carrying a progranulin (PGRN) loss of function mutation (FTD-GRN), and AL002, a product candidate for Alzheimer's disease, both under phase I testing.



Also in the pipeline are preclinical drug candidates AL003 for Alzheimer's and AL101 for multiple neurodegenerative disorders.



The company also has seven neurology programs and three oncology programs, all under research stage.



Near-term Catalysts:



Advance AL001 into a Phase 1b study with proof-of-mechanism data in FTD-GRN patients expected in the first half of 2019.



Advance AL003 into clinical studies for Alzheimer's disease in the first half of 2019.



Initiate Phase 1 studies of AL101 in 2019.



Gossamer Bio Inc.



Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology.



The company intends to list its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol 'GOSS', on February 8.



Gossamer has offered to sell 14.375 million shares of its common stock in the offering, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 2.16 million additional shares of common stock.



The initial public offering price is expected to be $16 per share.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc, SVB Leerink LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Evercore Group L.L.C.



Pipeline:



Gossamer has three clinical-stage product candidates namely, GB001, GB002 and GB004.



GB001 is under a Phase 2b clinical trial in moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma. The compound is also to be explored in the indications of chronic rhino sinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticaria.



GB002 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, currently in phase I study in healthy volunteers.



GB004 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, currently in Phase 1 multiple-ascending-dose study in healthy volunteers.



The Company also has three programs in preclinical development for the treatment of oncology indications.



Near-term Catalysts:



Initiate proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trials of GB001 in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in 2019.



Commence a Phase 1b clinical trial of GB002 in PAH in the first half of 2019 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in PAH in the second half of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX