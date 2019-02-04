

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened for a sixth straight month in February to its lowest level in over four years, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index for the euro area dropped to -3.7 from -1.5 in January. The latest reading was the lowest since November 2014, the Frankfurt-based behavioral research institute said. Economists had forecast an improvement to -1.3.



The current conditions index fell to 10.8 from 18, marking the weakest score since December 2016. The measure declined for a sixth month in a row.



The expectations index rose to a three-month high of -17.3 from -19.3.



