

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued in thin trade on Monday as upbeat U.S. jobs data and hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks helped improve investors' appetite for risk.



Spot gold slid half a percent to $1,310.64 per ounce after hitting its highest level since April 26 at $1,326.30 last week. U.S. gold futures were down about 0.6 percent at $1,314.75 per ounce.



Global growth concerns eased after a report showed U.S. non-farm payroll employment surged up by 304,000 jobs in January compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 165,000 jobs.



U.S. manufacturing also bounced back in January, suggesting that recession worries may be overblown.



Elsewhere, activity in China's services sector moderated in January, but new export sales grew at the fastest pace in more than a year.



Investors now await further developments on Brexit and the U.S.-China trade dispute.



U.S.-China trade negotiations ended without concrete results last week, though both countries claimed progress after two days of 'candid, specific and fruitful' discussions in Washington.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to China in mid-February for the next round of talks, according to Xinhua.



On the Brexit front, U.K. MPs will meet Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay today to discuss an alternative arrangement to the Irish backstop.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX