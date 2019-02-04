sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Olvi Oyj: Olvi plc: Notification of Managers' Transactions

OLVI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Olvi plc: Notification of Managers' Transactions

Olvi Group's Board of Directors has launched share-based incentive plan for key personnel on their meeting on 26 November 2018. The performance period of the plan is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. The plan includes approximately 50 key employees. Olvi plc acquired treasury shares on the authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2018 during the period of 11 December 2018 to 17 January 2019. The key employees have subscripted the shares from the company on the average price of the acquisition.

By virtue of the decision, shares have been subscripted as follows:

Person discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer:Aho Lasse
Person's position within the issuer:CEO
Name of issuer:Olvi plc
Issuer's LEI code:7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55
Notification type:Initial notification
Reference number:7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20190201100737_4
Transaction date:01.02.2019
Nature of the transaction:OTHER (participating to share-based incentive plan, subscription of shares)
Instrument:SHARE
Instrument identification:OLVAS
ISIN code of instrument:FI0009900401
Transaction details:Volume: 7200Unit price: 32.35470 euro
Number of transactions:1
Aggregated transactions:Volume: 7200Average price: 32.35470 euro


OLVI PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc
Phone +358 290 00 1050, +358 400 203 600

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi


