Afecta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Afecta Pharmaceuticals to Present at BioHealth Impact Forum

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Afecta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Kovacs, MD will present at the BioHealth Impact Forum in San Francisco on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Dr. Kovacs will provide an overview of Afecta's breakthrough product development portfolio for serious skin diseases during the "Groundbreaking Discoveries & Innovations" session.

About Afecta

Afecta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.afectapharm.com) is a patient-centric, physician-driven pharmaceutical company building a diversified portfolio of new and repurposed medicines to address unmet medical needs in immune-mediated diseases especially prevalent in women and children.

Afecta's products are developed from a computationally driven, systems biology-based platform (PharmetRx™) which tests compounds for their biological activity profile across a broad spectrum of cell types, disease models and relevant pathways. This platform enables discovery of new indications for existing drugs by identifying novel mechanisms of action as well as design of new drugs having improved efficacy or safety and bring them to market more rapidly and at lower cost. Afecta is applying this technology to identify and develop new drugs for inflammatory disorders; however, the technology also has broad applicability in most other types of diseases and the company is using it in collaboration with other companies to create new drugs. Afecta has successfully applied this more efficient approach to discover new breakthrough treatments in impulsive aggression in children with disorders such as ADHD and Autism. The first of these "de-risked" lead drugs was licensed to Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN). The drug, now called SPN810, is in Phase III clinical trials and has received FDA Fast Track designation.

About BioHealth Impact Forum

The Cavendish BioHealth Impact Forum is an invitation-only gathering of leading innovators in health and the life sciences, family offices, philanthropists, foundations, impact investors and renowned institutions. It is held throughout the year at leading innovation hubs across the U.S. and select international locations. The Forum provides impact investors with a curated, peer-to-peer knowledge expansion and relationship building environment and seeks to accelerate technological innovation and health access through sustainable philanthropy, grant-making and impact investing. The Forum is also an opportunity for impact investors to champion and share information on projects and organizations, which they are passionate about with other impact investors from around the world.

